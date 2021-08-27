Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.17. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6,474 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

