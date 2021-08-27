Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.17. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6,474 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.
About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
