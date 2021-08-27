EOS (EOS) Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $1.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00010248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,621,375 coins and its circulating supply is 956,537,630 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

