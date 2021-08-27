EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.60 million and the lowest is $961.10 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

