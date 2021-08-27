EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $629.10. 251,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $301.67 and a 1-year high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

