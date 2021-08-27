Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

