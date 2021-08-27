Equal (EQL) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $30,151.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

