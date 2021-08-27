Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of EQNR opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

