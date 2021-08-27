Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

