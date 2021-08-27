Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PowerSchool in a research report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE PWSC opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

