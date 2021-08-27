Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ERAS opened at $22.40 on Friday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

