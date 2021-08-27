Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. 32,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,252. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

