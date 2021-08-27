Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

