Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

