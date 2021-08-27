Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $170.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.09. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

