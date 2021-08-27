Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $163.71 million and approximately $59.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,309,503 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

