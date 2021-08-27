EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $141.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.16 million and the highest is $142.30 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,833. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

