EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

