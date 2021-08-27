Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 12,133 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 422.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.96. 471,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.