Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,441. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

