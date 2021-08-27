Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 16,181 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

