Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,565.61. 54,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,577.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,462.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

