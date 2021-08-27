Evoke Wealth LLC Has $38.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 294,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.