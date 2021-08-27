Evoke Wealth LLC Has $38.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 294,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

