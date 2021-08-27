Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 7,686 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,900. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.