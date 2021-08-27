Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Jacob (Jake) Klein Acquires 381,621 Shares

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein acquired 381,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,541,748.84 ($1,101,249.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.