Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

BLNK stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

