Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.