Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PVH by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

