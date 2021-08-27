Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $18,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $277,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,877 shares of company stock worth $3,040,352 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

AMRC opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

