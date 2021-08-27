EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXFO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

EXFO remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,721. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

