EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Down 93.7% in August

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 29th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $730,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,184. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

