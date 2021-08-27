Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $40.51

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $41.85. Farfetch shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 38,079 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Farfetch by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

