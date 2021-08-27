Fear Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Fear has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00761531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00100737 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

