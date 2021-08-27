Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.65

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 4110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

