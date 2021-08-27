Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 1,619.1% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.7 days.

Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $$5.22 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

