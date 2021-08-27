Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $567,595,000 after buying an additional 214,024 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 46,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.16.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

