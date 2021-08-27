Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Cut by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56.

