Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

FV opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

