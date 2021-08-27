Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $624.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $630.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 742.90, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

