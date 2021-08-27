Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $290.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.