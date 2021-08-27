Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $812,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

