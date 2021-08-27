Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,103,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,434,000 after buying an additional 1,120,636 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

