Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

