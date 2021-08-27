Financial Analysis: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A 1,178.89% 82.80% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 33.84 $40,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $38.16 million 0.91 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats IDW Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

