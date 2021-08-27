Financial Institutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $490.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

