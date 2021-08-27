Financial Review: Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) versus Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Tricida shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tricida has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.26%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($16.32) -0.57 Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.76

Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -96.37% -68.87% Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29%

Summary

Tricida beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

