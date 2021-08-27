FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $76.62 million and $6.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001471 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 777,176,324 coins and its circulating supply is 350,209,190 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

