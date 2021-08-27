Firestone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Novavax were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,424,992 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $225.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

