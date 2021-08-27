Firestone Capital Management Purchases 922 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.46. 82,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.75. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

