First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Critical Analysis

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get First American Financial alerts:

This table compares First American Financial and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 11.95% 16.19% 5.83% Doma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First American Financial and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

First American Financial presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than First American Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First American Financial and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $7.09 billion 1.09 $696.43 million $5.45 12.84 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First American Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, title insurance, closing services, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.