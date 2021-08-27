First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Short Interest Update

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FBTT opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56. First Bankers Trustshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of fiduciary services to individual retirement accounts, personal trusts, and employee benefit trusts. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer.

